GCC to meet after London terror incident

The Gibraltar Contingency Council will meet this morning to review security on the Rock in the wake of last night’s terrorist attack in London.

This is a standard step after such terror incidents and there is nothing to suggest any specific threat to Gibraltar.

News of the meeting comes as politicians in Gibraltar gave initial reactions to the attack in London.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo sent a message of condolence to the families of those killed and of solidarity with London.

Gibraltar is #LONDON. Gib's thoughts & condolences to families of killed. Rock's wishes for a speedy recovery to injured.#PeaceNotTerror pic.twitter.com/uOUw4i60vJ — Fabian Picardo (@FabianPicardo) June 4, 2017



Flags on official buildings in Gibraltar have been flying at half mast since 9am on Sunday until further notice.

GSD leader Daniel Feetham also sent a message of condolence and solidarity after what he described as a “brutal atrocity”.

Shocking news yet again from the U.K. this morning. My thoughts with the victims and families of this latest brutal atrocity. — Daniel Feetham QC (@dannyfeetham) June 4, 2017