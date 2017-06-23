Fresh exchanges in fence row

The GSD yesterday accused Chief Minister Fabian Picardo of an “intemperate, outrageous and politically hypocritical” response to its concerns about security and the frontier fence.

The party was responding after the government accused it of being irresponsible for publishing a photograph of a hole in the frontier fence.

The government said the GSD should have raised the matter privately if it was genuinely concerned about security issues, rather than publishing a photo. It added that, in any event, the hole had been fixed weeks ago.

Yesterday the GSD strongly rejected the government’s accusations and said Mr Picardo himself had publicly highlighted the problems with the fence nearly four years ago.

At the time, the Chief Minister said £130,000 had been spent on repairs to the fence and that further action was necessary, not just to tackle smuggling but because of “the security danger” of people being able to gain unauthorised access through holes in the fence.

