Europa FC with crucial away win against Welsh Champions

Europa FC surprised Welsh Champions New Saints with a confident display at Park Hall to win 2-1. Europa started the match with a quick early goal from Quillo which put them at the helm in the first leg. A late first half goal from Quigley gave the Welsh Champions the equaliser.
With just ten minutes to go Europa’s Kike scored a crucial second away goal which gave Europa a historic victory in their first ever venture in Champion League football. The second leg, which will be played in Faro Portugal will see Europa with home advantage knowing the go into the match with a crucial away win.
Full report in our Print Edition
Europa FC surprised Welsh Champions New Saints with a confident display at Park Hall to win 2-1. Europa started the match with a quick early goal from Quillo which put them at the helm in the first leg. A late first half goal from Quigley gave the Welsh Champions the equaliser.