Election result means strong voice for Gibraltar in Westminster – Picardo

The result of the UK general is “very positive” for Gibraltar, which continues to have strong support across the political spectrum in the House of Commons at a time when parliament will take a bigger role in Brexit talks, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.

Speaking to the Chronicle after confirmation that yesterday’s delivered a hung parliament in the UK, Mr Picardo focused on the results for key MPs who have supported Gibraltar steadfastly over the year.

Longtime supporters from all the main UK parties kept their seats after Thursday’s vote, ensuring Gibraltar continues to have a strong lobby in Westminster.

“I think this result puts parliament in the driving seat of the Brexit negotiations and Gibraltar is very well represented in that parliament,” Mr Picardo said, noting that all the main parties had included the Rock in their manifestoes.

“Gibraltar’s position is well-reflected across the political divide.”

“It’s a good result for Gibraltar as we go into Brexit in the sense that our views will matter.”

Among the MPs to have retained their seats are key members of the Gibraltar all-party parliamentary group in the House of Commons, including Tory MP Bob Neill, Labour MP Lyndsay Hoyle, the Scottish National Party’s Angus McNeil and the Democratic Unionist Party’s Ian Paisley.

The Chief Minister would not be drawn on commenting on the wider implications of the UK result, saying he would maintain a non-partisan position following a result that has plunged the UK into political turmoil.

Mr Picardo also appeared this morning on Canal Sur’s morning news programme, where he was quizzed about Brexit and relations with Spain.

Mr Picardo said Gibraltar wanted “fluid and positive” relations with Spain.

“That is what people want from us,” he said.

“That’s what we have to achieve, while respecting each others’ red lines.”