Concrete bollards control vehicle access on Main Street

Concrete bollards have been placed strategically on Main Street as an enhanced security measure in the wake recent terror attacks.

The bollards prevent vehicles from driving into pedestrian areas at speed, while allowing access for deliveries and emergency vehicles.

The concrete blocks are in any event a temporary measure until retractable bollards can be installed.

“In the light of recent events in UK, HM Government of Gibraltar is taking additional precautionary security measures in the area of Main Street,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

“Temporary protective barriers known as ‘Jersey Barriers’ are being deployed at strategic locations within Main Street, taking into consideration the potential need of access by emergency service vehicles.”

“Working with the RGP, the Gibraltar Government is studying the feasibility of installing retractable bollards in specific locations so as to provide increased security whilst taking into account the needs of emergency, public service and commercial vehicles as well as the immediate resident of the area.”

Some shop owners and businesses were concerned as to what impact the bollards would have on deliveries in the morning.

But yesterday, many people on Main Street welcomed the move.

As the concrete bollards were being lowered into position by a small crane at each entry point onto Main Street, the Chronicle took to the streets to ask how this made residents and shop workers feel.

The consensus was it made them feel safer.

However retired police officer Desmond Alman, 66, who served on the force for 35 years, believes the Government and Royal Gibraltar Police should “put more police, armed police on the streets, 24 hours a day.”

When asked what areas he would like to see patrolled he said, “Main Street, Irish Town, all over because you never know where they [terrorists] are going to do something, you never know where they [terrorists] might be.”

His wife Rosemary, 68, said: “We feel a bit safer now than we did before”.

She also agrees with her husband regarding the number of police officers patrolling the streets.

Jennifer Correro, 27, works on Main Street and “as long as the bollards does not disturb the tourists I don’t think it is a bad idea, but when there are many people walking down it might be dangerous. For me, I think it is ok.”

Ms Correro said that she has never felt unsafe on the Rock.

Sonia Santos, 77, thinks “it is good to leave that [the bollards] there and having the policemen on Main Street too.”

“Here in Gibraltar we have always felt safe, many years ago there was something, I was very young and terrorists came here about 30 years ago but nothing has happened since then,” said Mrs Santos, referring to Operation Flavius and the killing of three IRA members on the Rock in 1988.

Roberto Kozoeski, 22, who manages a business on Main Sreet, said he is pleased to see the bollards.

“You see what happened in London and in England they [the RGP] do not want somebody to drive a truck down Main Street and it’s an excellent idea,” he said.

“I feel much safer.”

