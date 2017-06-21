CM’s motion seeks to grant Freedom of the City to Hook

International artist Christian Hook is expected to receive the Freedom of Gibraltar later this week.

This was first promised to Mr Hook back in November 2015, by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo then in the middle of an election campaign, at a special reception marking the artist’s achievements

This week a motion by the Mr Picardo will call on Parliament to recognise the outstanding achievements of this artist in the world of the arts “where his skill and dedication have made him a recognized master in his profession and he can count on his works being in the most important private collections and notable museums and galleries”.

As a new session of Parliament opens this morning the Chief Minister’s motion will call on both Government and Opposition to also congratulate Mr Hook for the extraordinary accolade of having work displayed in the permanent collections of the Scottish National Gallery, the Museum of Liverpool and the Bolton Museum, and for being the first ever Gibraltarian to have his work exhibited in the National Portrait Gallery in London.

The Chief Minister points out in his motion that this makes him a major international artistic presence particularly in the UK.

Christian Hook established himself in the international arts world having won the 2014 Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year. His portrait of Alan Cumming which he was commissioned to paint today hangs in the Scottish National Portrait Gallery. His portrait of world champion boxer Amir Khan hangs in Bolton Museum Art Gallery’s Permanent Collection, and his portrait of actress Sue Johnston – a tribute to the 1989 Hillsborough tragedy – hangs in the Liverpool Museum. Hook’s work is also featured in the book 100 Masterpieces from the National Galleries of Scotland.

The Chief Minister will highlight his “extraordinary successes” and that his longstanding popularity in Gibraltar has been extended beyond our borders with his work in great demand internationally.

Mr Picardo will further point out that at every opportunity Mr Hook refers to himself as a Gibraltarian artist and that “by his heritage always being at the forefront thereby promotes Gibraltar”.

He will also commend him for dedicating his time to charitable and community acts despite his overwhelmingly busy schedule.

In his motion the Chief Minister will emphasises that he considers Gibraltar should rightly be proud of these remarkable achievements and will call on Parliament to confer upon him the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar “in view of his magnificent accomplishments and successes in the arts”.

