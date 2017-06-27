Bronze in athletics 200m for Jerai in Gotland

Jerai Torres cemented his status as one of the Rock’s best athletes as he scooped a bronze medal in the men’s 200m final yesterday evening at the NatWest Island Games.

Prior to leaving for Gotland Jerai had smashed local national records in the 100 and 200 metres and his achievement yesterday shows the young man is in the form of his life.

He finished with a time of 22.22 – just off his personal best owing to the strong cross winds which have plagued the Swedish island of late.

Upon crossing the finish line he was immediately surrounded by his teammates who were delighted for the young athlete and keen to congratulate him on the feat.

Speaking after the race, Jerai told the Chronicle: :”Obviously it’s a really great feeling, now that a bit of time has passed and I’ve finally caught my breath it’s starting to sink in.”

“This was the last thing to check off my bucket list, I broke national records, I’ve gone to various competitions abroad and represented Gibraltar but I always felt this was something left to achieve and to finally achieve it is a really good feeling.”

He added that he was feeling immensely proud but not just for himself but also for Gibraltar as well as his family, teammates, coaches and physios, “everyone who has supported me along the way.”

Jerai will compete later this week in the men’s 400m as well as the 4 x 100m relay and the 4x 400m relay.