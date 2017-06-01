Another inaugural cruise call at Gibraltar port

Gibraltar welcomed the latest inaugural call of cruise ship TUI Discovery 2 last week.

As with other inaugurals there was a welcome ceremony and exchange of plaques between the ship’s captain and representatives from the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Gibraltar Port Authority and local shipping agent Incargo.

“As one of the largest tourism groups in Europe it is always great to welcome ships from the TUI fleet and in particular TUI Discovery 2 on her first call,” said Minister for Tourism, Gilbert Licudi.

“It is encouraging to see the major cruise lines continuing to show their commitment to our unique product and our attributes as one of the most popular cruise ports in the Mediterranean.”

TUI Discovery 2, like sister ship TUI Discovery that visited Gibraltar over the weekend offers inclusive packages, which include drinks, meals in a selection of restaurants and most on-board activities.

TUI Discovery 2 was built in 1995 and operated by Royal Caribbean as the Legend of the Seas until she was sold in 2016 to Thomson Cruises. The ship is a Visions Class cruise ship with of 69,472 tonnes, a length of 264 metres, and capacity for 1832 passengers and a crew of 771.

