‘Afreeka’ at Commonwealth Park

As part of this year’s Gibraltar World Music Festival ‘Uprising’ the ‘Afreeka’ street party will be held on Commonwealth Park.

Local and international artists will perform as part of the event and at the same time food and drinks will be provided by local companies at the boulevard along the Sir Herbert Miles Promenade.

Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts, directed by Christian Santos, together with Gibraltar International Dance Academy will open this event followed by other local acts starring Loreto’s School choir and Prior Park music class which will also participate in this street party.

The artistic programme will also include exceptional musicians from Mali and the Blue desert who are making their debut in Gibraltar – including Bassekou Kouyate and Yossi Fine.

Several tents with food, drinks, handcraft and workshops will be available at the Boulevard located at line Wall Road from 7pm.

Meanwhile Local chef Vicky Garcia Bishop will be raising funds for charity with all proceeds from her stall donated to the Association for Kids in Need, a charity that supports orphanages in Africa. Vicky’s Natural Kitchen will be serving pinchitos, vegetable tagine, couscous, coconut bean curry, salad, canapes, brownies and other sweet treats.

