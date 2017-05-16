WESTMINSTER GROUP COLLECTING SIGNATURES

The Representation in Westminster Group launch its petition on Saturday calling on local residents to join the group and support the petition.This follows the Group’s first public meeting which it had described as “very positive, successful and well attended”. The group was formed in 2011 with the aim and policy that Gibraltar should have direct representation in the UK Parliament at Westminster. The Representation in Westminster Group urges as many local residents as possible to join the Group and sign. The collection of signatures will continue throughout the summer.

