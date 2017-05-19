Unite expresses ‘disappointment’ at Newcastle closure

Unite the Union yesterday said it was “bitterly disappointed” by the announcement from Newcastle Building Society of the closure of the Branch which, it said, will affect a number of Unite members.

In a statement, Unite said the decision by Newcastle Building Society has caught the union and the Community by surprise.

Christian Duo, Unite Branch Coordinator said: “Staff are devastated to learn of the closure of the branch but we will be working closely with all stake holders, with a view to giving Unite members the maximum support and guidance, throughout the upcoming process.”

“Unite is clear that the closure of the branch will not only be concerning for staff but also for the local community which will leave customers with less choice for local banking.”

Unite has requested a meeting with the Chief Minister with a view to put into place the same support for affected members, as was the case with the closure of Barclays, Norwich & Peterborough and job cuts at Natwest.

