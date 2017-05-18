UK Lib Dem’s pledge to ‘protect’ Gib rights

The UK Liberal Democrat Party has pledged to protect Gibraltar in its electoral manifesto. A brief mention of Gibraltar is included in its 95 page manifesto promising in its campaign that the party would protect the rights of the people of Gibraltar.

In the section ‘fighting a hard Brexit’ highlighting its commitment during the negotiations with Europe to use their strength and press to keep Britain as close as possible to Europe, the mention of Gibraltar is included in the paragraph headed ‘respect for the interests of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland’.

The manifesto says “we will fight to ensure that the priorities and long-term interests of the nations of the UK are fully taken into account during negotiations.”

“We will oppose any moves that threaten the political stability of Northern Ireland. We will also campaign to protect the rights of the people of Gibraltar.”

The Gibraltar Government welcomed the Lib Dem pledge yesterday describing it as “good news that political parties in the United Kingdom are taking note of the position of Gibraltar” in the run-up to the general election on 8 June.

“The Government is very pleased with its lobbying work across all political parties in the United Kingdom which is designed to make sure that our concerns are understood by al,” said the Government statement.

The Leader of the Opposition Daniel Feetham told the Chronicle that the Liberal Party in the UK had shown itself to be a good friend to Gibraltar.

The pledge in the Lib Dem manifesto, he said, was very welcomed.

The reference to Gibraltar was also welcomed by MP Marlene Hassan Nahon.

“This now means that the three major parties are all unanimous in safeguarding our future moving forward. I therefore trust that once the elections are over, whoever is in power, will stand up for Gibraltar based on their manifesto promises, meaning that they will have a clear plan and structure that includes us in any deal,” she told the Chronicle.

“By this I mean that more than words and promises, that whoever is the party in office will be ready and waiting to fight our corner in any eventuality which will require a firm and steady representation to the EU Council in order for Gibraltar to continue prospering economically and maintain a free flowing frontier.”

