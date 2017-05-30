Top recognition for GHA’s nurse educator

The Head of School at the GHA’s School of Health Studies, Professor Ian Peate, was named a Fellow of the Royal College of Nursing at a ceremony in Liverpool, recognising his exceptional contribution to nurse education.

The Royal College of Nursing [RCN] is the world’s largest nursing and professional body, representing over 435,000 members.

RCN Fellowships are given to those nurses who have made exceptional contributions to nursing and health care. This is the highest award that the RCN can bestow on a nurse.

At the awards ceremony Janet Davies, Chief Executive and General Secretary of the RCN, acknowledged the work that Professor Peate has achieved in his extensive publications and his contribution to nurse education.

“Being an RCN Fellow is an honour; receiving recognition by peers in this way is the pinnacle of any nurse’s career,” said Professor Peate.

“I am privileged to work with a dedicated and highly talented team of staff at the School of Health Studies. Nursing is one of the worlds most vital and treasured professions and it is wonderful to be recognised in this way. Nurses and nursing can and does have a profound impact on the lives of many.”

Professor Peate was previously recognised for his exceptional contribution to nursing and nurse education with the award of OBE in the Queen’s 2016 Birthday honours list. The award of Fellow of the RCN reconfirms his ongoing role in health and wellbeing.

“I am very pleased to see that the efforts of our truly committed professionals are recognised and endorsed by highly reputable establishments, which set the pace of change and supply valuable leadership within an evolving and crucial health care profession,” said the Minister for Health, Neil Costa.

“Ian Peate has made it his personal mission to set the right tone towards facilitating an environment that is geared to patient care. The Gibraltar Health Authority is indeed fortunate to have such an outstanding role model for our students pursuing their careers in nursing.”

Principal of the School of Health Studies Dr Ron Coram added: “Recognition in this way also highlights the outstanding contribution and commitment by all of those working in the School of Health Studies, as they ensure that staff within the Gibraltar Health Authority are provided with high quality education and training to facilitate them to continue to offer care that meets the needs of the people of Gibraltar.”

