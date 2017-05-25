Top musical job in Spain for Maestro Chichon

Gibraltarian conductor Maestro Karel Mark Chichon has been appointed the new Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra.

The orchestra, considered one of the most important in Spain, is described by Maestro Chichon as the “cultural jewel of Spain… with a special jewel”.

The President of the Government of Gran Canaria, Antonio Morales, announced his appointment saying Maestro Chichon was the ideal person to take on the challenge. The initial contract is for three years. He gets down to work immediately as he will be responsible for the new season of concerts and operas which starts in September. He will be responsible for some 60 concerts a year but not all will be under his baton.

Speaking from Gran Canaria he told the Chronicle this appointment was very important to him because he felt there was genuine interest in Gran Canaria in culture and understand culture. All concerts sell out throughout the season.

