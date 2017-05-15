Three hotspots, two cameras

Of the three speed camera posts set up in speeding ‘hotspots’ around Gibraltar, only two actually contain a camera at any given time, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed.

This comes after an image of an apparently empting speed camera housing along with an image of one clearly containing a camera circulated around social media.

A Government spokesman highlighted that the speed camera initiative is a pilot scheme that applies best practice to what could work best for Gibraltar.

“At this stage, two cameras and four housings were procured to allow for the cameras to be trialled at three different locations.”

“There will therefore not be a camera in each docking station at all times,” the spokesman said adding that similar mechanisms have operated in other nations in respect of speed cameras.

“Once the cameras are fully tested, the Government will consider increasing the ratio of cameras and/or locations.”

The Government explained that the speed camera programme has been developed to deter people from speeding and causing injury or loss of life to themselves or others.

The primary intention is not to catch people out or raise funds, the Government said.

The full cost of the project to date was £202,433, including all hardware plus installation, commissioning and training.

The Government has asked the public to heed speed limits and drive safely.

“The greatest possible success of this initiative would be that no monies should be raised from speeding fines as a result of an absence of infractions, making everyone safer as a result.”

