Ten fines on first day of speed cameras

Ten people were fined on the first day the speed cameras went live, with the maximum speed logged at 68km, the Gibraltar Government confirmed yesterday.

The cameras were formally launched last month as part of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport, and Parking Plan, and are fixed at Devil’s Tower Road, Europa Advance Road and Rosia Road.

Drivers caught speeding will be fined £100 now that the grace period has officially come to a close.

During the two week grace period, 348 drivers could have been fined, the government said. However, motorists were instead issued of a warning of their violation.

The initiative, which forms part of a pilot scheme, will be monitored and tested to see how best to proceed with the Gibraltar Government’s speed campaign in the near future.

Drivers are notified upon approach of the speed cameras via signage and speed limit road markings.

There is a small buffer of around five kilometres above the speed limit before a fine is triggered.

According to the government statistics speed limits are constantly being exceeded and to target other speeding zones electronic speed display signs have been installed.

All speeding offences captured by the speed cameras will be transmitted online in real time mode to inform the offices of Gibraltar Car Parks Limited.

A Notice of Intended Prosecution will then be issued and sent by registered mail to the registered owner of the vehicle.

This will notify the owner of the intention to commence legal proceedings for the alleged offence of speeding.

The owner must then reply to GCPL within 28 days providing the full name and address of the driver of the vehicle at the date and time of the offence.

Related