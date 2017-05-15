Strong community interest as Samaritans prepare for launch

The Director of the UK’s largest Samaritan branch, Maggie Galliano, support the Gibraltar Samaritans first Information Day last Saturday ahead of its launch later this year.

The Information Day at the O’Callaghan Eliott Hotel saw a turnout of around 70 prospective volunteers and the charity hopes to launch later this year.

The Samaritans is an international helpline aimed at aiding people who are distressed and suicidal.

The visit to Gibraltar is also a welcome home for Ms Galliano who has been living in the UK for the past 40 years and volunteering at the Central London branch for 12 years.

The Central London branch is the largest of the 201 branches in the UK and Republic of Ireland with around 400 volunteers manning the 24 hour service.

Ms Galliano told the Chronicle she thought it was “fantastic” that a Samaritans helpline was being set up in Gibraltar.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Related