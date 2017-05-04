Spain’s Gibraltar policy will hit Spanish cross-border workers, Feetham warns

Spanish cross-border workers could become the “friendly fire casualties” of Spain’s foreign policy towards Gibraltar, Opposition leader Daniel Feetham said in a radio interview in Spain this week.

Speaking on COPE, Mr Feetham also said that Spanish policies were fuelling calls in Gibraltar for deeper integration with the UK.

“What will happen is that over the next two years, the population of Gibraltar will want greater integration with the United Kingdom, and Spanish diplomacy will find its aims very difficult, it will be a nightmare for them,” he said.

“Spain’s argument to leave Gibraltar out of any negotiation between the UK and the EU will encourage that [integrationist] debate…”

“Spanish policies are pushing [Gibraltar] toward that.”

