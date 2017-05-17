Six local acts confirmed for MTV Gib Calling

Six local bands have now been confirmed for MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling in September. Some of Gibraltar’s well know bands – Jetstream, Afterhours, Reach, Angelwings, The Layla Rose Band and The Undesirables 141, have been added to the line-up for the Rock’s next music festivalat the Victoria Stadium on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 September.

Already signed up for this year’s festival are Bastille, Kaiser Chiefs, The Vaccines, Craig David and Clean Bandit, amongst others.

Richard Coram, from producers Neon Angel, said there was so much talent on the Rock that it had been hard to just select six.

“We really feel we will be showcasing the very best Gibraltar has today. Many record company executives will be attending this year’s event and who knows what will happen – The election process was a mixture of social media following numbers, a poll in the local market, and the key criteria which was writing and performing great original material,” he commented.

