Seven Gib port calls for ‘Reflection’

Celebrity Reflection made her first visit to the Rock this week and will

be calling at Gibraltar another seven times this year.

Celebrity Reflection is the fifth and largest of the Solstice Class ships and has one more deck than any other Celebrity Cruises ship. She has recently

been awarded the Best Premium Cruise Ship by Travel Weekly.

Minister for Tourism, Gilbert Licudi said it was greatly satisfying to see Gibraltar consistently attracting vessels for the first time in a busy year for the cruise sector.

“The Government, GTB, Gibraltar Port Authority and those working in the

local cruise industry work hard to ensure that our cruise customers and cruise ship operators receive the highest standards of service. The cruise industry is competitive and dynamic and our teams, local shore excursion agents, shipping agents and ship service providers are pro-active in

maintaining Gibraltar’s highly regarded reputation in this sector,” he said.

The ship was built in Germany by Meyer Werft in October 2012 and is owned and operated by Celebrity Cruises. The ship has capacity for 3046 p

assengers, is 1047 feet long and has a gross tonnage of 126,000 tons.

An exchange of plaques to mark the visit took place on board the Celebrity Reflection with representatives from the Gibraltar Tourist Board, G

ibraltar Port Authority and the ship’s local agent.