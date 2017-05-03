Rock ranked among world’s most scenic landings

Gibraltar’s International Airport is the fourth most scenic landing in the world, a poll conducted by Private Fly has revealed.

It was beaten to the number one spot by Saba Airport (Juancho E Yrausquin) in the Caribbean, Donegal Airport in Ireland and Nice Cote d’Azur Airport in France.

However, it outdid places such as Queenstown Airport in New Zealand, St Maarten Princess Juliana International Airport in the Caribbean where famously people sunbathe on the beach as planes fly low overhead, almost as if you could touch them.

Gibraltar also topped the poll over London City Airport, Orlando Melbourne Airport in the US, Barra Airport in Scotland and the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport in Canada.

Thousands of global travel fans voted in PrivateFly’s annual Scenic Airports Poll this year. Over 122 different airports around the world received a mention, including those chosen and shortlisted by PrivateFly’s expert judging panel.

Comments from the public included: “Coming in from either East or West, the approach offers amazing views of this jewel of the Med. Love Gib to bits.”

One of the Poll’s judges, Tom Otley, said: “Gibraltar has stunning views, the iconic rock and a very short runway on the border of two countries.”

Related