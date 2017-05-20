Port participates in European bunker conference

The Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) attended the 8th Annual European Bunker Conference in Rotterdam this week.

Bunkering Superintendent, Danny Perera and Caine Federico from Port Auxiliary Services accompanied Deputy Captain of the Port, Manuel Tirado.

The conference, organised by S&P Global Platts, a leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, attracted over 120 delegates from all over Europe and further afield.

Minister for Maritime Affairs, Gilbert Licudi stressed “the importance of the Port of Gibraltar to engage widely and proactively across the bunkering and shipping industries at these sorts of events for the benefit of all concerned”.

Mr Tirado commented that “yet again the GPA has been invited to attend this prestigious event where the latest innovations in technology and products are discussed as well as recent developments in the bunker market.”

The Port delegation also attended the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) general meeting hosted by the Rotterdam Port Authority, at which the new IBIA Port Charter was discussed.

This initiative, which aims to set the benchmark for aspiring bunker hubs, is being championed by the Ports of Gibraltar, Rotterdam and Singapore as a means of encouraging the highest operational, environmental and safety standards in the bunkering industry through the sharing of best practice.

Mr Perera has been pivotal in contributing to the framework for this charter. Mr Tirado and Mr Perera were also hosted at the massive Gate LNG Import Terminal at Rotterdam by SHELL, as part of the GPA – SHELL LNG Bunker Market Development agreement signed in August 2016.

