Politicians welcome Labour’s clear election commitment to Gib

Labour has vowed to uphold Gibraltar’s British sovereignty and protect its economy if it wins the UK’s June 8 general election.

Britain’s main Opposition party included the pledge as part of a section on Brexit in its 128-page electoral manifesto, which was published yesterday.

The commitment was not unexpected and had been included in a draft of the manifesto leaked last week.

But the language in the final document went further.

Labour said it would improve “engagement and dialogue” with the devolved administrations and would seek to ensure the final Brexit deal addressed “specific concerns”.

“In particular Labour will ensure there is no return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and that there is no change in the status or sovereignty of Gibraltar,” the partY said in the manifesto.

“We will also protect Gibraltar’s economy and ensure that its government can continue to create jobs and prosperity in the years to come.”

Gibraltar’s inclusion in the Labour manifesto was welcomed yesterday by Gibraltar’s political parties.

