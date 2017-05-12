Police investigate alleged theft from post office accounts

The Royal Gibraltar Police is investigating the alleged theft of money from two ordinary deposit accounts managed by the Royal Gibraltar Post Office.

The RGP confirmed that one person, a local resident, has been arrested over the matter and is currently on police bail until November.

Police refused to comment any further on the case but the Chronicle understands that initial investigations are centred on a sum totalling approximately £27,000, although this could change.

The Gibraltar Government issued a statement on the case yesterday after the RGP confirmed the arrest and the investigation.

“The robust systems in place have detected this suspect activity which was reported to the RGP and the sums involved are low,” the government said.

“At this stage of investigation the theft relates to two accounts that have been inactive for many years.”

The government said the accounts at the centre of the police investigation were not Gibraltar Savings Bank accounts “but rather two dormant Royal Gibraltar Post Office ordinary accounts.”

“The matter is now in the hands of the prosecuting authorities to investigate and pursue,” the statement said.

“Customers will, of course, not stand to lose anything, as the amounts are in any event guaranteed by the Government.”

Related