Police appeal for information on missing woman

The Royal Gibraltar Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of an American national who has been a Gibraltar resident for a number of years.

Donna Lee Hoyvik, 56, was conveyed from Gibraltar to a hospital in Malaga last week. Police said yesterday.

The last recorded sighting of her was on May 17, when she was discharged from the hospital.

Ms Hoyvik has not been seen since, although police understand, that she may have spoken with a friend over the phone last Friday.

Whilst Ms Hoyvik is the subject of a missing person investigation in Spain, the RGP is assisting with enquiries in Gibraltar.

Ms Hoyvik is described as a white female, 165cm in height with long brown hair and an American accent. She has surgical scars to the back and side of the neck and lower back.

Anyone with any information of Donna’s whereabouts, or who may have seen, or been in contact with her since May 17, 2017 is requested to contact the RGP duty officer through the control room on telephone number +350 20072500

