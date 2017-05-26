Plaque for Solomon Seruya

Yesterday, in the company of members of the Seruya family, the Chief Minister unveiled a plaque at the Alameda Gardens in commemoration of the late Solomon Seruya.

The plaque, an initiative of Susan Seruya, one of Mr Seruya’s daughter, marks his tenure as Minister for the Port and Tourism.

Also present at the unveiling were Mr Seruya’s other daughters, Donna and Lilian, together with other members of their family and friends.”

