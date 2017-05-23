Over 130 entries for Spring Art Competition

This year the Gibraltar Spring Visual Arts Exhibition has seen a large number of entries. Over have been entered for this year’s competition which once again is being held in the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery. The official opening will be this evening by Culture Minister Steven Linares.

This year the adjudicator is Mercedes Corbacho Rodriguez who is the director of the Cruz Herrera gallery in La Linea.

She judge the works yesterday. The winners will be officially announced this evening at the opening of the exhibition which is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

There will be one overall prize winner and then winners in a variety of categories including:

Painting, Drawing, Prints and Digital Painting, Sculpture, Photography, Video, Installation, Best Gibraltar Theme and the Best Young Artist.

