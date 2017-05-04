‘No room for complacency’ in border protection, conference told

A delegation of airport and seaport police officers in Gibraltar were warned that there is ‘no bigger danger than complacency’ when it comes to the next terrorist catastrophe.

The comment was made by the President of the European Association of Airport and Seaport Police Peter Van Den Berg as the organisation held its 44th Annual Conference in Gibraltar.

This is the third time that the EAASP has held its annual conference in Gibraltar.

Opening the two-day event, Mr Van Den Berg delivered a speech to delegates with a strong security and counter-terrorism theme.

The Association, he said, holds the “very significant mission” of making European ports and airports the safest ports in the world.

“We firmly believe that the local, national and international exchange of information is a fundamental element of a co-ordinated European and global effort to enhance the safety of our transport infrastructure,” Mr Van Den Berg told delegates.

“Disregard for fundamental human rights and the abuse of the freedom of movement within the European Union and elsewhere presents a major challenge for our policy makers and for law enforcement as we strive to protect our society, our businesses and our families.”

“Border protection is an enormous challenge, which is under daily pressure with the creation of new and sensitive routes to and from our ports.”

