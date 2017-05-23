No change to Gibraltar threat level

The Gibraltar Contingency Council has reviewed local security in the wake of the Manchester terror attack which killed 22 people, including children, and injured 59 more.

The GCC has maintained the threat level in Gibraltar at ‘substantial’, the third-highest grading in a five-step list that means an attack is “a strong possibility”, although there is no specific intelligence suggesting any threat to the Rock.

The GCC meeting took place this morning and was chaired jointly by the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis and the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo.

In a statement the Council explained that it had considered a range of civil and security contingency matters, including the terrorist attack last night in Manchester, and whether there are any potential implications for the security of Gibraltar.

“As ever, the public are asked to remain vigilant and to report any security concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police,” the GCC said.

In London, Prime Minister Theresa May chaired a meeting of the British Government’s Cobra emergency committee, and later confirmed that the threat level in the UK will remain at ‘severe’.

