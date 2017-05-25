No change in Gib as UK threat level rises to ‘critical’

Gibraltar’s threat level will remain at ‘substantial’ despite the United Kingdom upping its terror alert to ‘critical’, its highest level.

The Gibraltar Contingency Council met on consecutive days to review security measures on the Rock following Monday night’s attack at the conclusion of a pop concert in the Manchester Arena which left 22 people dead and dozens injured.

The GCC maintained the threat level in Gibraltar at ‘substantial’, the third-highest grading in a five-step list that means an attack is “a strong possibility”.

There is, however, no specific intelligence to suggest an increase in the threat to Gibraltar.

In a statement the Convent said the GCC will continue to closely monitor events in the UK.

“At the same time, the Royal Gibraltar Police continue to modify their operational posture in line with taking the necessary measures to keep the public safe,” the Convent said adding that this is a routine measure to provide additional reassurance to members of the public.

“Accordingly, the public can expect to see an increased uniformed police presence.”

“As ever, the public are asked to remain vigilant and to report any security concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.”

On Tuesday night, Prime Minister Theresa May said the threat level in the UK had been raised to ‘critical’ – the highest possible rating – meaning another atrocity is expected imminently.

“It has now concluded, on the basis of today’s investigations, that the threat level should be increased for the time being from severe to critical,” she said.

“This means that their assessment is not only that an attack remains highly likely but that a further attack may be imminent.”

She added: “The change in the threat level means that there will be additional resources and support made available to the police as they work to keep us all safe.”

As the new terror alert plays out armed military personnel have been deployed to key sites across the UK in support of armed police officers.

