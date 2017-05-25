Missing person safe and well

A locally resident American woman missing in Spain for one week is safe and well, police said yesterday.

Donna Lee Hoyvik, 56, became the subject of a missing person appeal after she was discharged from a hospital in Malaga with the last known sighting of her being on May 17.

But the Royal Gibraltar Police yesterday confirmed that she had been in contact with her family and is safe and well in Spain.

The RGP has thanked those members of the public that responded to its appeal and have assisted with their enquiries.

