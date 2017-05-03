Miss Gib completes gruelling Med Steps challenge

Miss Gibraltar 2016 Kayley Mifsud climbed the Med Steps ten times in a charitable challenge that has raised close to £4,000 so far.

It took Kayley almost 10 hours to complete the challenge last bank holiday Monday and she was joined by seven volunteers who climbed the Med Steps ten times alongside her.

The idea of the challenge was inspired by personal trainer Paul MacGregor who completed the task earlier this year. Mr MacGregor has been training her over the past few months to ensure she was ready for the climb.

“The first half of the Med Steps was surprisingly more difficult than I thought it would be,” Miss Mifsud told the Chronicle.

“Slowly it became more strenuous. I think that was because I was thinking about all the other rounds I had left to climb. At round six I thought that I would not be able to finish, but I was able to make it to the top.”

She added that although she is aching the challenge was worth it.

In total 52 participants took part in the climb, each setting their own pace and choosing how many rounds they wished to complete.

So far Miss Mifsud has raised £3,650 for the Calpe House Trust, but she aims to reach her £4,000 target over the next few days.

Donations can be made online until May 5 via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/missgibraltar2016.

