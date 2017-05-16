MED Steps 5 challenge raises over £7,000

Over £7,000 was raised for the Gibraltar branch of Cancer Reliefin its third annual Med Steps 5 challenge. The event as always was organised by the Gibraltar Prison Service.

The event was very well attended with over 200 participants.

The aim of the afternoon was to climb the Med Steps five times in a row.

Hawk Hayes upped the ante by completing the challenge in high heels shoes.

The donations will be presented to Cancer Relief later this week.

