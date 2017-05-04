Madrid’s Brexit veto will target Gibraltar’s ‘unfair practices’ – report

Spain will seek to use its veto over Gibraltar’s future relationship with post-Brexit Europe to target the Rock’s “permissive” economic model, according to a leaked Spanish Government report.

The report, prepared Spain’s state secretary for the European Union, offers insight into Madrid’s thinking on how it will approach the Brexit talks, including issues relating to Gibraltar.

Its contents last night drew a scathing response from Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who said Spain was seeking to use Brexit to gain “narrow advantage” for its “neo-colonial ambitions” at the expense of the welfare of Spanish cross-border workers.

Gibraltar has “contaminated and blocked” multiple EU legislative initiatives since Spain joined the bloc, according to a copy of the 23-page document seen by the Chronicle.

