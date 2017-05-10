Lessons in Giving

AmCham Gibraltar recently hosted an educational roundtable on philanthropy, led by Randi Weaver from Good Giving Consulting.
Ms Weaver delivered a thought-provoking session exploring the essential elements of philanthropy, considering key questions such as why people give and how donors – be they individuals, families or companies – can feel more satisfied about their charitable giving.
The event at the Wessex Lounge was well-supported by AmCham Gibraltar members, including marketing managers and those who focus on ensuring corporate social responsibility.
AmCham Gibraltar recently hosted an educational roundtable on philanthropy, led by Randi Weaver from Good Giving Consulting.