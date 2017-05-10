Lessons in Giving

AmCham Gibraltar recently hosted an educational roundtable on philanthropy, led by Randi Weaver from Good Giving Consulting.

Ms Weaver delivered a thought-provoking session exploring the essential elements of philanthropy, considering key questions such as why people give and how donors – be they individuals, families or companies – can feel more satisfied about their charitable giving.

The event at the Wessex Lounge was well-supported by AmCham Gibraltar members, including marketing managers and those who focus on ensuring corporate social responsibility.

