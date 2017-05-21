League decider as Europa take on Glacis United after Lincoln victory

The first division reaches its final Sunday with the deciding match of the season to be played out today between Europa and Glacis United.
A 1-0 victory for Lincoln Red Imps against St Joseph’s FC yesterday left last year’s league champions momentarily at the top of the league. Lincoln Red Imps will await today’s result between Europa and Glacis United in which a win for Europa will take them to the top of the first division and crown them champions for the first time.
A draw would leave both Lincoln and Europa equal on points, with Lincoln having the better goal difference.
Pic by Stephen Ignacio