Lack of public understanding of PALS, says Minister

The recently introduced Patient Advocacy and Liaison Service has successfully dealt with over 300 cases since its launch last November, but is much more than a complaints service says Health Minister Neil Costa.

PALS is a team of two staff, Jackie Mañasco and Sharron Cantos, based within St Bernard’s Hospital where the public can attend in person or phone in.

Mr Costa told the Chronicle PALS was one ofthe first initiatives introduced after his appointment as minister and although he has found it to be very successful he feels there is a lack of knowledge about the service.

The service was created as a point of contact for general queries that also deals with complaints.

“These are cases that likely would have been dealt with by my ministry are now being dealt by a fully resourced office that is geared and designed to take complaints and see them through,” Mr Costa said.

He added that PALS also acts as a facilitator and helps patients communicate with clinicians.

