Kaiser Chiefs return to the Rock as Bastille also joins music line up

Bastille, Kaiser Chiefs, and The Amazons are the latest bands to join the September music line up for MTV presents Gibraltar Calling. This is the second time the Kaiser Chiefs, English indie rock band, perform on the Rock having been a great success two years ago as part of GMF.

The organisers feel this is going to be “Gibraltar’s biggest summer party”.

Bastille are a British indie pop band formed in 2010 and have since sold millions of records both in the US and UK. The group began as a solo project by lead vocalist Dan Smith, but later expanded to include keyboardist Kyle Simmons, bassist Will Farquarson, and drummer Chris Wood. The name of the band derives from Bastille Day, celebrated on 14 July, the date of Smith’s birthday. Their first studio album, Bad Blood, was released in March 2013 and entered the UK Albums Chart at number one. The band was nominated for four Brit Awards at the 2014 ceremony, winning the British Breakthrough Act.



Kaiser Chiefs were initially inspired by new wave and punk rock music of the late 1970s and 1980. They have released six original studio albums: Employment (2005), Yours Truly, Angry Mob (2007), Off with Their Heads (2008), The Future Is Medieval (2011), Education, Education, Education & War (2014) and Stay Together (2016) one EP Lap of Honour (2005), one compilation album Souvenir: The Singles 2004–2012 (2012) and numerous singles, including the number one hit song “Ruby”.

The Amazons meanwhile are an English rock band from Reading, Berkshire, formed in 2014. They were included in the BBC’s “Sound of 2017” and MTV’s “Brand New 2017” lists. They have also been named a band to listen to in 2017 by NME, The Independent and BBC Radio 1 and were spotted by Gibraltar’s Minister of Culture, Steven Linares, performing at the Electric Ballroom in Camden Town London and invited them to Gibraltar to perform at Gibraltar Calling.



These bands will join Clean Bandit, Tinie Tempah, Years and Years, Steve Aoki, Craig David, Charli XCX and The Vaccines. The classic stage meanwhile will see Bananarama, Village People, Black Box, Midge Ure, and Sex Pistol Glen Matlock fronting an all-star punk band. The afterparty (all ticket holders) will be hosted by Fatboy Slim.

