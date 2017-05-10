HINDS set sights on Gib festival

Having played Coachella last month, Spanish Indie Rock Band HINDS are set to take the stage at this year’s MTV Gibraltar Calling in September.

The band who hail from Madrid, formed in 2011, consisting of Carlotta Cosials (vocals, guitar), Ana Perrote (vocals, guitar), Ade Martin (bass, backing vocals) and Amber Grimbergen (drums).

Their album ‘Leave Me Alone (Deluxe edition)’, was released last year and they started work on a new album in March this year..

In 2015, the band played in Thailand, Australia, the United States and aside from Coachella they have also done the famous European festival Benicàssim.

The band are also fashion designers having collaborated with Urban Outfitters for an exlusive clothing line this year.

HIND will join Jonas Blue, The Kaiser Chiefs, The Amazons, Fat Boy Slim, Clean Bandit, Tinie Tempah, Bastille, The Village People, Bananarama, Craig David and Steve Aoki for this year’s music festival on September 2 and 3.

