Heritage Trust release replica ‘1967 Referendum’ pin badges

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust is to release a limited edition lapel pin badge as part of this year’s 50th anniversary celebrations of the 1967 Gibraltar Referendum.The pin badges replicate the original 1967 referendum rosettes which were issued to the public in the lead up to the 10th of September, 1967.

“The Sovereignty Referedum was a very important event in our history and the Trust felt it wanted to produce something lasting to commemorate the 50th anniversary,” said Claire Montado, CEO Gibraltar Heritage Trust.

“This badge is a small contribution to the events of the anniversary year but one we hope that will help carry the message of how proud we are of our British nationality and heritage.”

The badges will be on sale at The Gibraltar Heritage shop and are available whilst stocks last.

Related