GSD says sewage plant delay ‘leaves a bad smell’

The GSD said it was “shameful” that the Gibraltar Government had not awarded a contract for a sewage treatment plant after six years in government.

The Opposition was speaking after the European Court of Justice ruled the UK had failed in its obligations to ensure waste water was properly treated.

It said the government had been promising progress on this project since the 2011 general election, adding that response to parliamentary questions on this issue had failed to draw coherent answers.

“This ruling by the European Court should really make no difference, it is shameful that after nearly six years in office the Government have not even been able to award a contract for the construction of a sewage treatment plant, let alone actually build one,” said Trevor Hammond, the GSD MP who shadows environment.

“Questions in Parliament have drawn inconclusive answers as to the reasons for the delay, it seems now that at least one of the reasons is financial, the Government were not forthcoming with this answer when asked as recently as February.”

“There remains a democratic deficit in Gibraltar and this whole affair leaves a bad smell, particularly at Europa Point.”

