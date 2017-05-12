GSD renews criticism over ‘lack of action’ on sewage

The GSD has accused the Gibraltar Government of not giving the sewage treatment plant the appropriate priority.

The Opposition was responding to a Government statement which accused the GSD of a “complete lack of action” on the subject during its 16 years in office.

As the row continued yesterday, the GSD hit back stating, “It is quite amazing that after being in office for nearly six years, Government’s only attempt to excuse their slow progress in this project is to point fingers at the GSD.”

“Do they need to be reminded that this was their 2011 manifesto commitment?” the Opposition said adding, “A manifesto which the Chief Minister claims repeatedly was fully delivered but clearly was not in this instance.”

The GSD added: “Do they need to be reminded of the urgency they attached to the sewage treatment project in their 2011 manifesto?”

“How they said in that manifesto that a lack of a sewage plant “allowed La Linea to defend its own sewage landing at Western beach”, but how, once elected, they chose to prioritise the £7 million refurbishment of Number 6, which was nowhere to be found in that manifesto?”

Trevor Hammond, GSD spokesman for the environment said: “This project makes false Government’s claim to place the environment at the top of its agenda.”

“The sewage treatment plant project should be at a far more advanced stage than it is, had it been given the appropriate priority; it hasn’t been given any priority and we now keenly await the announcement of the award of the contract before the end of this year.”

