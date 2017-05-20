GSD calls on the CM to ‘calm down’

The GSD says the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo should exercise greater care and restraint in the public statements he makes. Earlier this week Chief Minister had claimed that the Opposition was trying to undermine the Government on Brexit. In the latest exchanges GSD Deputy Leader Roy Clinton said Mr Picrdo “really needs to calm down and stop crying wolf every time the Opposition comments on his handling of the Brexit situation”.

“The GSD Opposition will continue to hold the Government to account on what is a critical matter for the future of Gibraltar while of course still working together when invited to do so by the Government in the interests of Gibraltar,” he stated.

Mr Clinton, also added, that anyone who had followed the debate in the House of Commons would have witnessed a very healthy and heated exchange of differences of opinion without resorting to nonsense about undermining the country or Government.

“Public statements at the highest level that a hard Brexit will not affect us because 94% of our business is with the UK and not Europe and that we are preparing for a hard Brexit as if it were inevitable, is not going to help us persuade a future U.K. Government that it should not give in to a Spanish veto of Gibraltar from a U.K.-EU deal,” said Mr Clinton.

“Whether the Government is leaving any stone unturned is irrelevant to that concern.”

