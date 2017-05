Governor Lt Gen Edward Davies paid a familiarisation to Governor’s Meadow First School yesterday. He visited various classrooms and met with the pupils and staff and also viewed the schools Gibraltar Studies Displays which will officially be unveiled later today in the school. In some of the classes the children were making their Father’s Day cards. On arrival the Governor was met by acting Director of Education, Darren Grech, and head teacher Fiona Ferro. Pic: Johnny Bugeja

