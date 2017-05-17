Gib’s new bicycle hire scheme now operational

The Gibraltar Government yesterday launched Rock’s new bicycle hire scheme ‘Redibike’.

The scheme forms an “important part of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan, said Paul Balban whose Ministry is responsible for Redibikes.

In addition to encouraging people to walk or use public transport Mr Balban wants to encourage the public to use this “environmentally sustainable alternative mode of transport”.

“Gibraltar has a great independence on personal vehicles and there is not enough space to put our cars, this is crippling our traffic and parking,” said Mr Balban at a press conference yesterday together with Environment Minister Dr John Cortes.

Mr Balban insisted emission from cars is an area the Government is keen to tackle.

There are 13 locations throughout Gibraltar as far south as New Mole House and as far north as the Frontier, these locations will have a total of 120 stations ready to accommodate 105 bicycles.

Users register for the scheme online, it is not a membership scheme like its predecessor Gibibikes was, and via their credit or debit card pay a fee of £2 per day.

Cycle Club welcomes move

Gibraltar Cycling club has welcomed the scheme.President Nigel Barton said that as a club it actively promoted a healthier and safer environment for all road users and this scheme provided the opportunity for a sustainable and eco-friendly transportation alternative in Gibraltar.

