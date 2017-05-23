Gibraltar’s political leaders send messages of solidarity

Gibraltar’s political leaders sent messages of solidarity to the people of Manchester this morning following last night’s horrific terror attack on a pop concern.
The blast at the Manchester Arena left 22 people dead, including children, and injured a further 59.
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo described the attack as “a cowardly crime”.
“The people of Gibraltar are in solidarity with the people of Manchester Our thoughts with victims/families of this cowardly crime #Mancunian,” he said in a message posted on Twitter early this morning.


Daniel Feetham, the leader of the GSD, also sent a message of support.
“My thoughts with the people of Manchester, the United Kingdom and, in particular, the victims and their families,” he said in a tweet.


Independent MP Marlene Hassan Nahon tweeted: “#Manchester praying for the injured and victims’ families at this terrible time.”


As a routine step after such incidents, the Gibraltar Contingency Council will meet this morning to review the latest developments in Manchester and assess whether any additional security measures are required.

