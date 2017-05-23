Gibraltar’s political leaders send messages of solidarity

Gibraltar’s political leaders sent messages of solidarity to the people of Manchester this morning following last night’s horrific terror attack on a pop concern.

The blast at the Manchester Arena left 22 people dead, including children, and injured a further 59.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo described the attack as “a cowardly crime”.

“The people of Gibraltar are in solidarity with the people of Manchester Our thoughts with victims/families of this cowardly crime #Mancunian,” he said in a message posted on Twitter early this morning.

The people of Gibraltar are in solidarity with the people of Manchester Our thoughts with victims/families of this cowardly crime #Mancunian https://t.co/YGge29UN7x — Fabian Picardo (@FabianPicardo) May 23, 2017



Daniel Feetham, the leader of the GSD, also sent a message of support.

“My thoughts with the people of Manchester, the United Kingdom and, in particular, the victims and their families,” he said in a tweet.

My thoughts with the people of Manchester, the United Kingdom and, in particular, the victims and their families. — Daniel Feetham QC (@dannyfeetham) May 23, 2017



Independent MP Marlene Hassan Nahon tweeted: “#Manchester praying for the injured and victims’ families at this terrible time.”

#Manchester praying for the injured and victims' families at this terrible time. — Marlene Hassan Nahon (@MHassanNahon) May 22, 2017



As a routine step after such incidents, the Gibraltar Contingency Council will meet this morning to review the latest developments in Manchester and assess whether any additional security measures are required.