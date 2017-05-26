Gibraltar’s new police officers take first proud steps

Recruits from the Royal Gibraltar Police and Gibraltar Defence Police marked the start of their policing careers at a Passing Out Parade on Wednesday.

The officers became operational following the ceremonial parade which recognised their hard work through the 21-week training programme.

There was a visible security presence at the event in the wake of Monday’s Manchester terror attack.

The parade began at Piazza, from where the officers led by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band marched to Casemates Square accompanied by police vehicles.

Uniformed officers carrying firearms and police dogs patrolled Casemates Square throughout the event and the area was cordoned off, with police vehicles blocking all access roads.

Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, the Minister for Justice, Neil Costa, Commander British Forces Commodore Mike Walliker, Commissioner of Police Eddie Yome and GDP Chief Police Officer Rob Allen were among the dignitaries who attended the event.

Lt Gen Davis inspected the officers and the Chairman of the Gibraltar Police Authority, John Gonçalves, presented them with their course certificates.

Mr Costa congratulated the officers, making note of the importance of their jobs in light of events in Manchester.

“Today is about you and your families, but for all of us as well to commend you for the great effort in your studies,” Mr Costa said.

“I think we should pause to speak out against the horrific attack in Manchester. It is right I think that I should do so before a group of people who have dedicated their own lives to safe and protect the lives of our community.”

“As evil as any terrorist attack is, it is especially dreadful when deranged mad men attack children. And so as you take the first steps in the journey you have chosen be conscious of the world in which you find yourselves.”

“In direct contrast and opposition I ask that instead you stand for justice, fairness, the highest ethical standards, and that you stand as well for kindness. Be proud of what you have achieved.”

The recruits also raised £7,864 for the Calpe House Trust during the 21-week training period and a cheque was presented to Charles Marfe.

A number of awards in recognition for achievements during their training period were presented.

Mr Costa presented the RGP Best Academic award to Karl Zweig and Best Overall recruit Lionel Gomez.

Commodore Walliker presented the GDP Best Academic award to Dagan Torres and Best Overall recruit to Sean Martinez.

James Levy presented the Momy Levy award to the officers who had most improved their physical fitness.

RGP recruit Kasnira Kingsley and GDP recruit Kimberley Martinez received this award.

