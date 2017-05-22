Gibraltar World Music Festival 2017

The Gibraltar World Music Festival organised by Gibraltar Productions this under the BrightMed banner will hold a competitive art exhibition as part of its activities which focus on the theme of ‘co-existence’. The event which will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall is still accepting entries and is organised in conjunction with the Gibraltar Fine Arts Association has been inspired by former Mayor Momy Levy who often referred to Gibraltar as “an example to the world”. Meanwhile a pre-exhibition of local artists and artists from Spain opened last week at Space 92 and is open to the public. The exhibition will remain open until the end of September and the second competitive exhibition, with a first prize of £500, will open June 1 at the JMH. Pic: Johnny Bugeja

Related