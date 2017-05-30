Gib University set for first home grown Masters in marine science

The first home grown Masters at the University of Gibraltar is expected to be launched this July. The Masters, in the area of marine science, is seen as a significant contribution in order to achieve its mission of becoming a centre of excellence for international research. Developing its own postgraduate courses has been one of the main priorities in the evolution of the University and follows on from its flagship PhD programme.

The postgraduate Masters programme has been in development over the last two years and has been achieved in collaboration with the University of the Seychelles.

Dr Darren Fa, Director of Academic Programmes and Research at the University, who is leading on this new project, believes this first Masters has been instrumental in consolidating the ‘coming of age’ of the university.

“This is the first taught course in which the entire ‘package’ has been developed here in Gibraltar by our team, which has been moreover, internationally recognised. It will pave the way for other programmes, as use is made of the skills obtained in its development to generate and implement new offerings.”

Gibraltar, he says, is uniquely placed to become a leading international research institution in the area of marine science.

“We have at our doorstep a wonderful natural laboratory for the study of marine science. Increasing awareness of the importance of the world’s coasts and oceans as natural resources, and their close relationship with climate, biodiversity and environment, has led to a high demand for marine science specialists.”

