Gib quilt celebrates rich and varied history

Minister for Education Dr. John Cortes has officially unveiled the ‘Gibraltar Studies Collage Quilt’ displays at Governor’s Meadow First School.

Yesterday Dr Cortes visited the school and got the opportunity to see the work carried out by the schools and also spoke to the teachers and pupils involved.

Dr Cortes said it was wonderful to see such enthusiasm from both the pupils and teachers. He had been impressed with the way in which so much of Gibraltar has been portrayed in these displays – environment, heritage and culture.

The displays he said were extremely attractive with a very “professional look”.

Dr Cortes emphasised that this was a good way of introducing the Gibraltar Studies.

“This is an area which we will continue to develop further in the future,” he said.

Headteacher Fiona Ferro spoke of how the project had been taken on by the school as a whole and how each Year Team and their pupils had been working hard to create a wonderful display to “celebrate Gibraltar’s rich and varied history through a cross curricular multi-centered learning approach using collage work and an assortment of materials including recycled ones”.

The nursery pupils in the school developed the theme of “Ana and Alfie” The Barbary Apes who visit the Rock with the backdrop of the Upper Rock and the cable car .

Reception pupils celebrated Gibraltar’s aquatic marine life through a dolphin display.

The Year One pupils based their collage work on Europa Point and the lighthouse with typical bird life that visit the Rock. Year Two pupils welcomed Barnaby Bear to Gibraltar against the Moorish Castle backdrop and Year 3 pupils captured the Gorham’s Cave archaeological excavations bringing to the forefront the very recent findings at the site.

Mrs Ferro said that parents and carers will be invited to visit Governor’s Meadow to see the collage by the pupils. She also said there would be an opportunity for the general public to view these beautiful pieces of creative work that celebrate learning through art discovery later on this year.

“It is certainly worth viewing this art work that will become a future heirloom for our local history,” she added.

